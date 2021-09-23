Mark Ruffalo wishes to spend the ‘first day of fall’ with Ryan Reynolds; Fans request a Deadpool & Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds definitely seem to be maintaining their friendship quite well. Ahead of their movie The Adam Project’s release, Ruffalo shared a dream-like picture of the two where they are lying next to each other with a pink suitcase by their side!

Interestingly, the suitcase contains different kinds of Deadpool and The Hulk stickers for which fans have been hopeful that the two of them might be in a superhero movie next! While some have asked them to release the official trailer of The Adam Project, others have simply cherished the picture, wishing them to continue their bromance and share amazing snaps as this one!

Take a look at Mark Ruffalo’s post:

Reynolds’ took to his Instagram stories to reshare the picture, and this might just be an unofficial announcement of their brand new collaboration as The Hulk and Deadpool! While only time can confirm whether that happens, Reynolds and Ruffalo fans still have The Adam Project to look forward to which is set to release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2022.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and many more promising actors, the movie has already wrapped its shooting as of March 2021. Reynolds had also taken to his social media platform to share some images from the sets of the movie, which included a lovely selfie of himself, along with Ruffalo and Garner. The movie will focus on Reynolds’ character going back to his 13 year old self, to get help from his father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future!

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds channels Thor: Ragnarok while sharing FIRST photos from The Adam Project featuring Mark Ruffalo