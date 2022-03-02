Mark Ruffalo on working with Jennifer Garner after 18 years: We picked up where we left off

In Netflix's new sci-fi action film The Adam Project, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner reunite on-screen over two decades after they featured as love interests in 2004's 13 Going on 30. Ruffalo, 54, told PEOPLE at the global premiere of The Adam Project in New York City on Monday that working with Garner, 49, was "amazing."

"It was like we picked up where we left off," he said. Joking of his and Garner's onscreen son in The Adam Project, he added as per PEOPLE, "It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall." However, in The Adam Project, Reynolds, 45, portrays a futuristic time-traveling pilot who crashes-lands in 2022 and communicates with his 12-year-old self, eventually joining up to preserve the future and his (their?) wife, Zoe Saldana.

Reynolds' younger self is played by newcomer Walker Scobell, while Adam's parents are played by Garner and Ruffalo. Meanwhile, despite the fact that "The Adam Project" deals with time travel and other sci-fi topics, Ruffalo claims the film is an emotional roller coaster. Interestingly, now that Garner and Ruffalo are back on screen together, they guarantee that fans won't have to wait long to see them again. "We won't go another 18 years, for sure. I mean, I'll just haunt you," Garner laughed. "You have to hire me for something." "No, we're done. It's over," Ruffalo replied. "This is going to be a yearly thing."

In other news, The Adam Project debuts on Netflix on March 11.

