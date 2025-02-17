Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Was Almost Supposed To Be a Part of Captain America: Brave New World? Here's What Happened

While Captain America: Brave New World happens to be a character development journey of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, many moviegoers are calling it a sequel to the 2008 MCU entry, The Incredible Hulk.

Opening up about the details of the film, Nate Moore and Julius Onah divulged the early casting. As per the producer and director, who spoke to TechRadar, the movie from Marvel Phase 5 was supposed to include the green monster.

However, the team decided to drop this plan as they solely wanted to focus on Sam Wilson’s journey and thought that the inclusion of Bruce Banner or his alter ego would gain all the attention instead.

"It's about Sam's journey and really cementing him as our new Captain America,” Julius Onah mentioned.

Talking about Captain America: Brave New World, he then went on to add that Sam even has a history with Ross, a relationship that has both “emotional and antagonistic elements” also stating that both the characters also hold empathy between them, which fits perfectly for the plot of the movie.

“The focus was always on telling the best adventure, the best story, and an emotional journey for Sam Wilson in this really fun, exciting ride," he further stated to the outlet.

Per reports, it was also the decision of the movie's chief creatives, who agreed not to have Banner as a part of the Cap’s story.

Interestingly, this decision was made during the early scripting phase. However, it was dropped as the inclusion of The Hulk would have impacted largely on the Sam Wilson-focused part.

It is no doubt that the movie needed Bruce Banner. After all, it has all the major characters who appeared in the 2008 outing and also the ones who have a deep connection with the character, including Red Hulk, Betty Ross, The Leader, and more.