Mark Sheehan passes away at 46: 5 things to know about The Script guitarist

The Script’s co-founder and guitarist passed away on April 14, 2023. He died in hospital at the age of 46 following a short illness. But Mark’s cause of death or illness remains unknown. The Irish rock band tweeted, ‘Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time’.

Here are five things that you need to know about Mark Sheehan.

Things to know about Mark Sheehan

1. Mark Sheehan marriage

Mark Sheehan married Rina in 2005 and gave birth to their child three years later. They were married together for seventeen years before guitarist death earlier this week.

2. Mark Sheehan kids

Mark and Rina Sheehan share three children together. Their eldest child was born in 2008 and is named Cameron. The couple then had a daughter named Avery and a younger son named Lil over the years.

3. Mark Sheehan’s early days

Mark Anthony Sheehan was born in Dublin, Ireland on October 29, 1976. He was a member of the Irish boy band Mytown. In 2001, Mark co-founded The Script with his best pal Danny O’Donoghue. They later recruited Glen Power as a drummer for the band.

4. Mark Sheehan took time off The Script

Last year, The Script’s member Danny informed fans that Mark had taken a break to spend more time with his family. This is why Danny and Glen took on the American leg of the tour. Danny said, ‘It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband’.

5. Mark Sheehan cause of death

Mark Sheehan’s death was announced on April 14, 2023 after a short illness. The cause of death or illness currently remains unknown. He had taken a break to spend more time with family.

