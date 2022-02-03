Mark Wahlberg confident that Tom Brady will ‘conquer the world’ after football retirement

After Tom Brady announced his retirement, his pal and actor Mark Wahlberg opened up about the upcoming time in the athlete’s life and why he thinks that will be the best. If you didn't know, the 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement just this week after a longstanding and successful career.

Now, while talking to People magazine, Wahlberg said that he’s looking forward to seeing Brady’s next journey. He said: "Very happy for him. I think he's done so much for football, certainly for New England, even for Tampa. It's nice for him to go out on his own terms and go and enjoy the rest of his life. And many, many great things to come from him. I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't go conquer the world and become the GOAT at something else."

Wahlberg, also said that he’s waiting for the right time to connect with the athlete, saying: "I haven't reached out to him yet. I don't want to bother him. He's a busy dude. He's got a lot going on, probably lots to do with the family, but you know, at the right time, I'll reach out to him."

Brady also raised eyebrows when he didn't mention the Patriots and only focused on Buccaneers' staff and players. To which Wahlberg said: "He'll always be a Patriot. I don't think one season, one championship, or two seasons in Tampa is going to take away from the legacy and his mark that he put on New England and in the NFL as a whole. So he'll always be a Patriot."

