Mark Wahlberg looks UNRECOGNISABLE in new avatar; Shows off jaw dropping weight gain in before & after photos

Mark Wahlberg recently showed off his transformation for his film Father Stu, scroll down to see what the actor posted.

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently showed off his real physique on social media. The award-winning actor recently revealed that he had gained a ton of weight for his next project, the upcoming movie Father Stu. He posted his before and after shots on Instagram, with the caption: “From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

The actor recently also opened up about the weight gain. Explaining the transformation from his previous fit physique, he said, “After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks.” Mark said he planned on “eating lots of burgers and lots of buns” to gain the weight. Even though a professional is working with him, he said he wanted to be as unhealthy as possible.

“They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” he said. “I want to go bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

If you didn’t know, the movie is being directed by Rosalind Ross and is a biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long, which the Oscar-winner been trying to get made for at least six years.

