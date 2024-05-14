Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute To His Wife Rhea Durham And Late Mom on Mothers Day; See Here

On Mother's Day, Mark Wahlberg honored two really precious people in his life by posting on Instagram.

The 52-year-old actor honored his late mother Alma Wahlberg, who died in 2021 at the age of 78, as well as his wife Rhea Durham, 45, in a poignant tweet that was released on Sunday, May 12.

Wahlberg wrote, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MISS YOU MOM LOVE YOU BABE @byrheawahlberg," as the caption for a carousel of pictures that included the two women.

In the message, Wahlberg expresses his sincere gratitude for the mother figures in his life and the love and support they have given him throughout the years. It's a heartfelt homage that emphasizes the value of family and the strong link that moms have with their loved ones.

In honor of Mother's Day, Mark Wahlberg posted a series of touching images to Instagram that captured priceless moments with the special ladies and kids in his life.



Photos of Mark with his late mother Alma, his wife Rhea, and their four children, Brendan, Michael, Ella, and Grace, were among the pictures. In a single picture, the family was present, celebrating Alma's 75th birthday with an air of happiness and affection. Another photo showed them curled together on a couch, their smiles capturing the tenderness of their relationship.

In the last picture, Rhea was with their kids, enjoying each other's company while enjoying the sunshine. It was a sight of unadulterated joy and family pleasure, signifying Mark's love and appreciation for his wife and the lovely family they have raised.



Mark Wahlberg gave fans a peek at the priceless moments and strong relationships that sum up Mother's Day in his family through these photos. With each picture expressing the love, happiness, and unity that characterize their family dynamic, the homage became an authentic way for him to show his gratitude for the amazing women in his life.

Old memories: Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham shares adorable snap with their sons

Rhea Durham excitedly shared a memorable photo from their family vacation on Instagram in April. In the picture, Rhea, her husband Mark Wahlberg, and their sons were seen having a good time. The males wore casual T-shirts and hats, while Rhea looked stunning in a floral frock.

Rhea was all motherly tenderness and love, one arm around Mark and the other around their son Brendan. "My boys" was the message she used to express her sincere love and appreciation for her family, perfectly encapsulating their relationship in one picture.

The message recognized their family's strong and loving bond in addition to highlighting the delight of spending time together. It served as a heartfelt reminder of the treasured times and priceless memories made while on vacation, highlighting the close bond that existed between Rhea, Mark, and their sons.

Mark Wahlberg celebrates son Michael's 18th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Before their son Michael turned eighteen, Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham were preparing for another significant event. In honor of the momentous event, Mark posted a sentimental statement on Instagram along with a sweet old picture of Michael when he was a newborn.

“Happy 18 th b day [sic] buddy can’t believe how fast you’ve grown up,” Wahlberg wrote in the post, expressing his surprise at Michael's quick transition to maturity. "So proud of the young man you are," he continued, expressing his delight and appreciation for his son's maturation.

