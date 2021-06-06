Mark Wahlberg remembers late mother Alma on his 50th birthday; Says 'Nothing more important than family'

Mark Wahlberg shares a throwback picture with late mother Alma Wahlberg as he celebrates his 50th birthday with a tribute to her.

Mark Wahlberg turned 50 on June 5, 2021 and it was an emotional moment for the actor as he celebrated his first birthday without his mother Alma Wahlberg, who passed away on April 20. The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his mother from his younger days and wrote, "Miss you." The actor also looked back at how his mother used to celebrate his birthday every year in another post.

Wahlberg sharing a small video, giving a glimpse of all the arrangements made for his birthday celebration, thanked his elder sister Tracey. In the post, remembering his late mother and their celebrations together, the actor wrote, "Nothing more important than family. My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much."

The video showed Wahlberg showing a big Happy Birthday sign placed in his garden along with other festive decorations. The actor in his video message too gave a shoutout to his sister.

In another birthday post, Mark was seen along with his mother in a 90s throwback picture from New Kids on the Block show where he was seen wearing a printed lo button-up shirt and jeans along with a New Kids on the Block pass around his neck.

The actor's mother and her late ex-husband Donald Wahlberg shared nine children together, including Mark and New Kids alum Donnie Wahlberg, 51. Alma Wahlberg passed away aged 78 in April this year. After her tragic death, Mark had taken to Instagram to share a moving post as he paid a tribute to his mother saying, "My angel. Rest in peace."

