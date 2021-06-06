  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mark Wahlberg remembers late mother Alma on his 50th birthday; Says 'Nothing more important than family'

Mark Wahlberg shares a throwback picture with late mother Alma Wahlberg as he celebrates his 50th birthday with a tribute to her.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 12:33 pm
Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to late mother on his 50th birthday Mark Wahlberg celebrates 50th birthday by paying a tribute to his late mother
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mark Wahlberg turned 50 on June 5, 2021 and it was an emotional moment for the actor as he celebrated his first birthday without his mother Alma Wahlberg, who passed away on April 20. The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his mother from his younger days and wrote, "Miss you." The actor also looked back at how his mother used to celebrate his birthday every year in another post. 

Wahlberg sharing a small video, giving a glimpse of all the arrangements made for his birthday celebration, thanked his elder sister Tracey. In the post, remembering his late mother and their celebrations together, the actor wrote, "Nothing more important than family. My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much." 

The video showed Wahlberg showing a big Happy Birthday sign placed in his garden along with other festive decorations. The actor in his video message too gave a shoutout to his sister. 

Check out Mark Wahlberg's birthday posts here:

In another birthday post, Mark was seen along with his mother in a 90s throwback picture from New Kids on the Block show where he was seen wearing a printed lo button-up shirt and jeans along with a New Kids on the Block pass around his neck. 

The actor's mother and her late ex-husband Donald Wahlberg shared nine children together, including Mark and New Kids alum Donnie Wahlberg, 51. Alma Wahlberg passed away aged 78 in April this year. After her tragic death, Mark had taken to Instagram to share a moving post as he paid a tribute to his mother saying, "My angel. Rest in peace." 

ALSO READ: Mark Wahlberg looks UNRECOGNISABLE in new avatar; Shows off jaw dropping weight gain in before & after photos

Credits :Instagram/Mark Wahlberg,Getty Images

You may like these
Mark Wahlberg looks UNRECOGNISABLE in new avatar; Shows off jaw dropping weight gain in before & after photos
Mark Wahlberg’s mother Alma passes away at 78; Wahlberg brothers grieve the loss with heartbreaking notes
Drake, Mark Wahlberg, P!nk & more share what the first day of school looks like for their kids amidst COVID 19
Mark Wahlberg REVEALS the secret behind losing 10 pounds in 5 days: I went clean dry for five months
Spenser Confidential Trailer: Mark Wahlberg starrer will see guns and action in abundance
Mark Wahlberg shows off his body transformation with a shirtless picture; Check it out