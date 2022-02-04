Mark Wahlberg RESPONDS to Tom Holland for mistaking his gift to be a 'self pleasure' tool in a funny video

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg sure had a lot of fun shooting for Uncharted and the co-stars seem to have gotten close too. In a recent interview, Tom Holland revealed how he mistook his co-star's gift to be a "self pleasure" device and now in response to the same, Wahlberg dropped an Instagram video where he demonstrated the use of the tool.

In a new video he shared on Instagram, Wahlberg addressed Holland's quote and said, "Mr. Tom Holland! You see this? Power Plate Pulse - this is a massage tool for muscle recovery, nothing else!" The 50-year-old actor who was seen shirtless in the video flaunted his perfectly chiselled abs and further asked the 'doc' who featured alongside him in the video that he had been "swinging the club way too hard" and hence needed the massage gun applied to his shoulder, showcasing its use.

In the captions, Mark tagged his Uncharted co-star and wrote, "Massage tool strictly for muscle recovery." It all started after Holland during the promotions of Uncharted spoke about bonding with Mark and revealed how the actor also gifted him a massage tool after he left his house. The actor further added that he had never seen a device like that before and hence he mistook it to be a self-pleasure device.

Check out Mark Wahlberg's video HERE

During their interview with Access Hollywood, Mark revealed the reason he gifted it to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star saying that the two discussed "working out" fitness on set and hence he gifted the actor one of "best massage guns out there."

ALSO READ: Tom Holland is confused by self pleasure gift from Mark Wahlberg