Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Completed Filming Flight Risk With Mel Gibson In Just '22' Days: 'It Was One Of Those Things...'

Mark Wahlberg recently opened up about his experience working with Mel Gibson in their upcoming thriller Flight Risk. The Ted movie star praised Gibson, saying that he knew 'exactly' what he wanted for the film and how to achieve it.

He mentioned that it was impressive to shoot 15 to 20 pages of the script each day, noting that he completed filming Flight Risk in just 22 days, which was faster than anything he had done before. Read on further to know more details.

Mark Wahlberg reveals he completed filming Flight Risk with Mel Gibson in '22' days

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Mark Wahlberg revealed his experience working with Mel Gibson on their latest suspense thriller film, Flight Risk. He shared that Gibson knew "exactly" what he wanted for the film and how to achieve it, noting that he was also open to "collaborating."

The actor further mentioned that he was shooting "15 to 20" pages of the script each day, which he had never done before. He noted, "I've shot down 'n dirty, but like 30 days was the fastest I'd ever done a film," adding, "This was in 20 or 22 days."

Wahlberg and Gibson have previously worked together in Father Stu (2022) and Daddy’s Home 2 (2017). However, this latest movie marks the first time the 68-year-old actor-director has cast him in his directorial film.

Mark Wahlberg says Mel Gibson is such a 'talented filmmaker'

During his conversation with the outlet, Mark Wahlberg revealed that "he's such a talented filmmaker," as he has seen Gibson's 2006 action-adventure film Apocalypto "a million times" and his 1995 historical drama Braveheart, among other projects.

Wahlberg also revealed his decision to work with him in their latest film, Flight Risk. The actor explained that when he chooses roles, the most important aspects are the "script, the director, and the character" he plays.

He mentioned that he "responded right away" when Gibson sent him the script of their upcoming thriller, noting that he has "always just tried to work with the best."

According to the film synopsis, in Flight Risk, Wahlberg portrays the role of a pilot (Daryl Booth) who transports an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) assigned to accompany a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions rise, and “trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.”

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson's Flight Risk is scheduled to hit theaters on October 18, 2024.