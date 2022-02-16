Mark Wahlberg reveals how 'difficult' it was to gain 30 pounds for his upcoming release Father Stu

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his working experience on the upcoming film Father Stu. Directed by Rosalind Ross, the cast of the movie is star-studded with Academy Award winner Mel Gibson and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver working beside Wahlberg. The movie is based on a true story and follows a boxer-turned-priest on his journey of redemption.

In a chat with Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O, via Just Jared, Mark shared how "difficult" it was to gain weight for this role. Mark said, "I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape," he then continued to add, "I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger." In another interview, Mark revealed that he was eating up to 11,000 calories a day to gain weight for the movie. In his sit down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mark revealed, "Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories."

The BAFTA Award winner went on to add, "It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out, you just don’t eat, and exercise," he then disclosed, "And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

Meanwhile, Wahlberg is gearing up to top all the charts with his upcoming movie Uncharted starring the actor beside Tom Holland. The movie is inches away from its release on February 18.

