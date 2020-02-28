Mark Wahlberg REVEALS the secret behind losing 10 pounds in 5 days: I went clean dry for five months

Mark Wahlberg has been taking the internet by storm with his social media updates showing off his ripped body. While the actor has always been fit, his latest pictures are proof that he has managed to out-do himself. During his latest interview with ET, the actor spilled the secret behind his fitness and weight loss. The actor said that his buffed body is a result of eating clean and working out rigorously for months.

Spilling some details about his diet, the actor said he survived on bone broth soup and steamed vegetables. He revealed he lost 10 pounds in 5 days. He further mentioned that he lost five percent body fat and 20 points of visceral fat in just five days. The actor is all set to hit the theatres with his upcoming action film Spenser Confidential. Earlier this month, the actor spoke about his weight loss during an appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres show.

Check out his Instagram posts here:

“I was kind of from the old school, bodybuilding philosophy that you had to eat all this ridiculous amounts of protein. I was eating every three hours, but the last movie that I did, I started having some issues because of eating so much,” he told Ellen. Explaining the reason behind adding bone broth to his diet, the actor said, “I was eating so much protein, I was storing it and using it other than building lean muscle, so I was getting a leaky gut, so I just literally did a bone broth fast."

ALSO READ: Spenser Confidential Trailer: Mark Wahlberg starrer will see guns and action in abundance

Read More