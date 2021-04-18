Mark Wahlberg’s mother Alma passes away at 78; Wahlberg brothers grieve the loss with heartbreaking notes

Mark Wahlberg’s mother Alma Wahlberg recently passed away, the tragic news was confirmed by the family as they shared posts on Instagram, writing their goodbyes.

Mark Wahlberg recently confirmed the tragic news of his mother’s death at 78 years of age. While sharing a photo of Alma Wahlberg, he wrote "My angel. Rest in peace." His brother, New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg previously shared that their mother, who was a beloved star of the family's A&E series Wahlburgers, was suffering from dementia.

"For Alma. I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," Donnie wrote on Instagram along with a nearly two-minute video in tribute to his mother.

"I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody whoever came across her knows, true blue. Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times," he continued.

"That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else's butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong," Donnie wrote. "She was the epitome of the word grace. As a young boy, she'd invite me to sing her favourite song with her (Native New Yorker by Odyssey) as she cleaned our home. There's no doubt that the two of us singing into a mop stick, while disco dancing on our 'sparkling' linoleum floor, helped inspire the dreamer in me — just like the dreamer in her. Her other favourite song, If I Could by Regina Belle, is the song that she danced with each of her children to, at their weddings. I surprised her at mine by having Ms Belle sing it to her. I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she'd done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did." Donnie concluded, "It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie."

