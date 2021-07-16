Mark Wahlberg says putting on weight for new movie ‘wasn’t fun’; Shares his ‘crazy’ eating schedule

Mark Wahlberg recently shared his thoughts on the body transformation he had to go through for his role in his upcoming movie Stu. Scroll down to see what he said.

Mark Wahlberg recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the rapid weight gain he did for his upcoming project, Stu. If you didn’t know, Mark at one point gained at least 20 pounds over the course of three weeks to portray a real-life boxer turned priest.

Speaking to Fallon about the massive weight gain, Mark admitted that it wasn’t the wisest idea. "Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," the star shared. "And it was fun for about an hour. It's such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out—you just don't eat, and exercise. And this, even when you're full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

Jimmy pointed out that Mark recently turned 50, and then asked whether gaining and losing weight for a role gets harder as a person ages. "Yeah, absolutely," the Oscar nominee replied. "Once the metabolism starts to slow down, it gets really difficult. I was trying to get this movie made for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it, and so I wanted to really make it happen." He added, "And [I] was also crazy to have financed a lot of it myself. So I knew I was on a ticking clock on my own dime, and you get things done pretty quickly when that's the case." For no, it appears as Mark has somewhat bounced back to his familiar physique, and he has recently posted numerous Instagram videos showing himself sticking to a strict fitness regimen.

