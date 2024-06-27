Mark Wahlberg Shares PICS of Daughter and Him Going Out Shopping Amid College Visit; See Here

Mark Wahlberg is known for his strong portrayal in movies and perfect comic timing. Recently, the actor shared a similar moment with his daughter, Ella as he paid her a visit at college.

For the unversed, Mark Wahlberg is married to Rhea Durham and is a father of four. Ella happens to be the eldest one among the four siblings and had left for college in the year 2023. Let's have a look at how the father-daughter duo had some fun recently.

Mark Wahlberg visits his daughter Ella

Coming ahead with his fatherly feelings, which the Ted actor is surely proud of, Mark Wahlberg shared a few photos on his social media.

While giving a look at the sweet and memorable moments he shared with his daughter Ella, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actor kept his followers entertained with a few jokes in his caption.

One image in this post that was uploaded by Wahlberg also shows him sitting in a chair, patiently waiting and following the fatherly duties.

Taking to his Facebook account, the Pain & Gain actor posted a few snaps along with his 20-year-old daughter. The caption of this post read, “When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy.”

One lovely photo had also been shared on the Planet of the Apes actor’s personal Instagram page.

In this picture, the actor was seen donning a big smile as he stood next to his young daughter, who also looked very happy meeting her father.

Advertisement

Earlier this month while celebrating Father’ day his wife Rhea Durham had shared a carousel of pictures that had some of the most precious memories of the Wahlberg family.

The model also had a few snaps of her father, having a great time with his grandchildren.

The post that was dedicated to the father of her children as well as the Model’s dad read an intriguing caption.

In her Instagram post, Durham wished the men, Happy Father's Day, while also stating, “We Looovvveeee you! “

Mark Wahlberg and his kids

After tying the knot with Rhea Durham, in August 2009, Mark Wahlberg welcomed four beautiful children. He is a proud father of the eldest Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the Instant Family actor is very supportive of his kids and their interests. While Ella was born on September 2, 2003, his first son Michael was welcomed by the family on March 21, 2006, in L.A.

Advertisement

Brendan Joseph Wahlberg and Grace Margaret Wahlberg were born on September 16, 2008, and January 11, 2010, respectively.

ALSO READ: 'Had A Couple Of Issues': Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Problems He Faced While Filming Martin Scorsese's The Departed