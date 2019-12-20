Mark Wahlberg shows off his body transformation with a shirtless picture; Check it out

Mark Wahlberg is giving major fitness goals to his fans with his latest social media update! The actor shared a photo on his Instagram, giving his fans a look at his insanely ripped body, a result of his six-month fitness plan. In the caption, the Ted actor stated that he has been vigorously training to get to where he is now. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his bulging biceps and deliciously sculpted six-pack. “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he captioned the picture.

The 48-year-old actor, whose acting credits include Transformers, Shooter and The Departed is known for his beefed-up physique but in the latest picture, he has managed to outdo himself. Shortly after the actor shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section and commended the star. “Unbelievable, love ur dedication and hard work,” a fan wrote, “my inspiration to get fit,” another wrote. “I’m gonna do ten pushups today! You lit that fire bro,” another comment read.

This is not the first time the actor has given his social media followers a sneak-peek into his fitness routine. Just last year Wahlberg shared his intense daily routine with his fans, which included a 2.30 AM start two workout sessions, a cryo chamber recovery. He also shared that even after his jam-packed schedule, he always takes out time for his family, and makes sure he hits the bed at 7.30 PM.

It seems like everybody in Hollywood is beefing up these days. Wahlberg’s Instagram post comes days after fellow actor Kumail Nanjiani shared his own physical transformation with a shirtless picture. In the caption, alongside the jaw droppingly stunning picture, the actor detailed how, after being cast in Marvel’s The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, he went to work with a team of trainers to transform his body.