Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce pregnancy; Couple expecting their third baby girl
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan announced their third pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting baby No. 3. The big announcement was made by the Facebook co-founder via Instagram on Wednesday along with a sweet photo. Mark and Priscilla who are already parents to two daughters, Max and August are all set to welcome another daughter as confirmed by Mark in his announcement post.
Sharing a photo of himself whilst resting his hand on his wife Priscilla's baby bump, Zuckerberg in the caption wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Zuckerberg and Chan previously welcomed their daughters, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg and August Chan Zuckerberg in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Mark's sister, Randi Zuckerberg reacted to the happy news on Instagram and commented on his post saying, "Yay!!!!!! Serious girl power family! Can’t wait to meet her! Mazel Mazel!"
The couple met at a Harvard University frat party in 2003 and got engaged nearly eight years later. The duo later tied the knot a year later in May. Mark has been open about his family life and previously also opened up about parenting and spoke to CBS’ Gayle King about raising his daughters to be grounded despite the family wealth.
The billionaire said, "First of all, we don’t give them everything. So I think that that’s an important piece." He further also mentioned how they have responsibilities around the house and are given chores. His wife, Priscilla also mentioned how they take their kids to work to show them what they do and how they contribute.
