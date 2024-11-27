Marked Men Trailer: Chase Stokes Transforms Into A Womanizer Tattoo Artist In The Best Selling Novel Adaptation

Chase Stokes transforms into a womanizer tattoo artist in Marked Rule & Shaw, adapted from author Jay Crownover's 2012 best-selling novel. In the trailer released by Voltage Pictures, Stokes' character Rule is shown having relationships with multiple women, although he might have underlying feelings for his childhood friend Shaw (Sydney Taylor).

The latter also struggles to hold back her feelings towards her best friend as he insists on not being in a relationship. Rule is portrayed as an attractive man and a charismatic tattoo artist who easily captures females' attention. Meanwhile, Shaw painfully witnesses his actions of spending time with different women every other night.

"He doesn't even know I exist. Besides, he's got like a million girls," Shaw says in the trailer while confiding to a friend. That's when her friend realized Shaw's feelings towards the Rule. After the confrontation, she decides to take a leap of faith and make a move on Rule. The duo try to navigate their romantic relationship, but the latter is still confused about his feelings.

"I can't do the boyfriend-girlfriend thing. Can we just see what happens and not call it anything?" Rule says in the trailer. Meanwhile, the video shows the childhood besties getting more intimate and closer to each other. Then, drama ensues, and things fall apart!

Advertisement

Shaw moves on in her romantic life, but Rule can't seem to handle it. "I just can't get her off my mind," the latter says after their break up. Will their rocky yet whirlwind romance end on a positive note, or they'll end up taking the high road? A mystery left for the audience to explore.

According to the film's official synopsis, "Shaw, a pre-med student, has loved Rule, a rebellious tattoo artist, for years, though he's only ever seen her as a family friend." After an "uninhibited night," they are forced to bring out their buried feelings.

They struggle to come to terms with their emotions "while navigating grief, family expectations, and fear of commitment—testing whether love between two people from such different worlds can truly survive." The film, helmed by The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes, will hit the theaters on January 22, 2025.