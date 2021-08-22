Marlon Wayans OPENS UP on why he never got married; Find out

Marlon Wayans, the 49-year-old entertainer, opened up about his personal life in a recent interview with Essence. While promoting his new movie Respect, the actor explained it’s all because of a promise he made with his late mom, who died last year at the age of 81. “I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.”

Now at 49, Wayans says as he looks toward the second half of his life he thinks, “Yeah, I probably got one in me. Just one.” However, Wayans and Angela Zackery have two children: 21-year-old daughter Amai Zackary Wayans and 19-year-old son Shawn Howell Wayans. From 1992 until 2013, the couple was in a relationship but never got married.

According to Just Jared, expressing a widely held belief that marriage is no longer as necessary as it once was, the actor further added, “You know what I need? I need peace. You know what you need? Peace. Love is a vacation. I don’t want to give nobody issues. I want to give you smiles and I hope you want to give me the same."

As for his work life, Marlon will be playing the role of Ted White in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT. “I wanted to play love because I don’t think we get to see a lot of as Black people,” the actor said.

