Marlon Wayans slams United Airlines over dispute: ‘This was the highest level of disrespect'

Marlon Wayans, widely recognized for his comedic talent, recently voiced his disappointment with United Airlines after a dispute arose during one of their flights, resulting in his removal. The incident caused significant inconvenience, as Wayans was scheduled to perform on stage in Kansas City on June 9 but was unable to reach his destination in a timely manner.

Marlon Wayans and airline employee clash over baggage

In a video shared on Instagram, Wayans showcased multiple bags he was carrying and expressed his frustration towards one particular staff member. He criticized United Airlines in the video, stating, "Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across bad people. This was one of them. @united this type of employee should never work at your company." The disagreement began when Wayans was asked to check his bag, leading to a confrontation with a staff member. Consequently, Wayans faced charges of disturbing the peace inside the flight, filed by the Denver Police Department.

Mistreating of Wayans

Wayans took to Twitter to address the treatment of first-class passengers like himself. He denied the allegations of assault made by the flight attendant and shared a news article about the incident. Wayans maintained that he did not touch the staff member and described the overall experience as "harassment." Expressing his dissatisfaction, he declared his intention to explore legal action and warned his family and close friends against choosing United Airlines for future travel. Wayans concluded his statement by demanding an apology, vowing to reach out to the company's leadership directly.

A spokesperson for United Airlines responded to the incident, alleging that Wayans pushed past their employee at the jet bridge and attempted to enter the plane. Marlon Wayans, known for his comedic performances in films such as "Scary Movie" and "White Chicks," has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. His frustration with United Airlines highlights the importance of respectful treatment and customer service. As the situation unfolds, both Wayans and the airline will continue to navigate the aftermath of this dispute.

