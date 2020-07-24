Maroon 5’s new song Nobody’s Love has a message about marijuana: It’s time to end the war on marijuana

Maroon 5 just dropped their brand new song Nobody’s Love, and it comes with a message about ending the war on marijuana. Listen to the song below.

Popular band Maroon 5 released a new song amidst quarantine. The band which is led by Adam Levine released their latest single Nobody’s Love along with a shot-at-home video. In the video, Adam sings from outside while rolling and smoking a joint. At the end of the video, a message from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is shown. “It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars,” the statement in the video reads.

“What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities.”

Watch their new song below:

Previously, Maroon 5 also announced their new 2021 tour dates after having to postpone their 2020 tour because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The band revealed that they will be touring cities in America from 15th July to 2nd October in 2021. It was also revealed that Maroon 5 member Mickey Madden will be taking a leave of absence from the band after his arrest for a domestic violence allegation.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” he told People magazine in a statement. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best,” Mickey concluded.

