Maroon 5 SLAMMED over 'horrible' performance; Adam Levine explains his negative attitude

Maroon 5 recently performed at the Viña del Mar festival in Chile and it wasn't their best concert. Attendees took to social media to call out Adam Levine for the "horrible" performance. The singer has now reacted.
Maroon 5 has found itself in the middle of a controversy this weekend. The international band took to the stage at Viña del Mar festival in Chile and performed for their fans. While it was supposed to be a night to remember for Maroon 5 fans, it turned out to be something they weren't expecting. Several fans took to social media to lash out at Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and the band for the "horrible" performance. Fans took to social media and revealed the singer was "not only did sing off-key and reluctantly but also stormed out cussing everyone out."

The storm only grew bigger as more and more fans took to social media to call out the performance. Before it got ugly, Levine took to Instagram and came clean about the incident. The singer not only apologised to festival attendees, but he also explained the reason behind the bad mood. Levine explained, "I'm so excited and passionate about concerts, and about being my best and the band being our best and being our best for you guys. To be totally frank, there were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me, and I let them get to me, and it impacted how I was behaving onstage which was unprofessional, and I apologize for that."

“I struggled a lot and sometimes it’s really hard for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize. Last night wasn’t our best and, for that, all I can say is that I’m really sorry,” he added.

