Maroon 5's Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo expecting their third baby together

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are all set to become parents again. The couple is expecting their third baby together as reported by People. The couple's new baby will join their sweet family consisting of daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. Prinsloo was spotted showcasing her baby bump during a recent outing.

According to People, on Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a floral dress. Previously, the model had spoken about her desire to embrace motherhood again when she told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to have a big family with five kids. She said, "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

Adam and Behati are known to be one of the sweetest couples and the duo have in the past have shared their adorable family photos on social media. In a cute family moment shared in April 2021, Levine coordinated with one of his girls in a blush pink halter maxi dress.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since 2014. The couple had announced their engagement in July 2013 after they got back together following a brief split. The couple had made their first public appearance together in 2012 at GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in New York City, thus confirming their romance. Levine has spoken about his wife on several occasions and once even said that, "She makes me the best person I can be."

