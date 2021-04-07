Maroon 5's Adam Levine dons pink tie dye dress to twin with daughters for an ADORABLE family photo

Adam Levine shared the cutest family photo as he dressed up in a pink tie-dye outfit matching with his daughters and wife Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine may just have dropped the cutest family photo of the year. The Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to share picture along with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3 all in matching dresses. Levine was seen twinning with his daughters as he wore a pink tie-dye dress. The family was seen rocking the summery look and posing outdoors for the gorgeous snap.

Taking to Instagram, Levine captioned the picture as, "Girls just wanna have fun." The picture is now going viral thanks to its cuteness quotient. Fans of Levine too were quick to leave heart emojis on his post as they couldn't get enough of it. Levine and Prinsloo who are otherwise quite private about their personal lives, rarely share pictures of their kids on social media.

Levine's tie-dye look is now getting a thumb-up from everyone and we wonder if this picture is going to set a trend for more families to follow. The Girls Like You singer had last shared a picture of his family in February when they celebrated Gio's third birthday.

Check out Adam Levine's Instagram post here:

Not long ago, speculations were rife that Prinsloo was expecting her third child with Levine after a blurry post shared by her was confused by fans for a sonogram. The model later clarified that she wasn't pregnant and that it was a picture of her black and white splatter sweatpants. The picture was shared on social media accidentally by their daughter Dusty which was assumed by everyone to be an announcement for her third pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Adam Levine denies pregnancy rumors with wife Behati Prinsloo

Share your comment ×