Marques Houston faces backlash for saying women his age come with "baggage and kids"

Marques Houston, an actor and R&B singer, is happily married to a younger woman named Miya Dickey. Marques first made headlines in 2020 when he got engaged to Miya, when he was 38 years old and she was just 19. The star of "Love & Hip Hop" has defended the age difference between them in front of the public several times. However, the reality star's most recent comments appear to have sparked further criticism. Even more, Marques was called a "red flag" by the social media users.

Why Marques Houston doesn't prefer women his own age?

Recently, the reality star talked about his feelings about dating someone his own age. Marques stated in a recent interview that ladies his own age carry too much "baggage." He stated, “A red flag to me was always with a woman that had a kid,”. “Nothing against single women, but single mothers with children are a red flag for me.”

He further added, "I would talk to my dad a lot, and he would always tell me to have your own kids because you never know what the baby daddy's are about,". "So if you're gonna have kids, make sure it is with a woman that never had kids. So that was always my red flag… and a woman with an attitude. I don’t like women with funky attitudes."I'm 41, she is 22. I could've married a 44-year-old woman, and it could've been disastrous." Marques said, "They are very like, 'I don't need a man to do this for me 'cause I can do it for myself.'

Fans reaction to Marques Houston’s controversial comment

As soon as Marques revealed that women of his own age come with 'baggage,' social media users have been slamming the reality star. One person commented, "What about your baggage you [are] a whole red flag." A second user commented, "What about your baggage you [are] a whole red flag." Another person commented, "So he doesn’t think women in their early 20s who marry someone 20 yrs older don’t have issues. Talk about a red flag." A fourth user commented, "Basically he's saying that he wants a young woman he can manipulate and mold to his liking. Go home RODGER!!"

