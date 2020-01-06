Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach has thoughts on partner Greta Gerwig's Little Women not making the cut

Golden Globes' Best Director nominees did not include a single female director, just like the last five years. And nominee Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach had thoughts on the same.

The Golden Globes 2020 was a starry starry night. The evening saw Hollywood A-listers descend down to The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the big day. And while all eyes were on the talented bunch of nominated artists, we couldn't help but notice the biggest snub of the Golden Globes this year. The awards' Best Director nominations did not include a single female director, just like the last five years. And nominee Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach was asked about the same.

Baumbach, who attended the Golden Globes with partner and Little Women director Greta Gerwig, had thoughts on women directors directors being snubbed. He said, "I can't speak to the process but I can say that so many of my favourite movies this year were made by women. Greta Gerwig's Little Women being one of them. Joanna Hoggs of The Souvenir I loved as well as Lulu Wang's The Farewell. Am just so excited by the work these women have done."

ASLO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Winners List: 1917 Best Film, Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor; Fleabag & Succession win BIG

There were notable films this year helmed by women which did not score a spot under Best Director but made it to other categories. One of the biggest box office hits of the year in the US, Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria landed Jennifer Lopez a Best Supporting Actress nomination. Baumbach's Marraige Story, however, which was leading with six nominations ended up winning only one as Laura Dern bagged a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Read More