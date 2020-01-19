Marriage Story's Scarlett Johansson misses out on being honoured at awards show after falling 'violently ill'

While a star-studded list was on the cards, actress Scarlett Johansson had to reportedly cancel last minute due to her ill health.

The awards season is officially underway in Hollywood. From the Golden Globes and BAFTAs to the much-awaited Oscars 2020, it is indeed one of the few super glamorous weeks where we get to witness most of Hollywood's A-listers all under one roof. Apart from the big award shows, there are multiple small yet important shows that are held to recognise talent from all over. The most recent one was the 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival which was held in California.

While a star-studded list was on the cards, actress Scarlett Johansson had to reportedly cancel last minute due to her ill health. The Black Widow star and her co-star Adam Driver were being honoured with the Outstanding Performers of the Year award for their work in Marriage Story. The Noah Baumbach directorial has bagged scored of nominations this year.

However, Scarlett, who was unable to attend the event, sent a note which was read out loud by Driver. The actress said, "I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar hotel for the theater. I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least."

Noah Baumbach, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Scott Stuber attend the "Marriage Story" premiere at 57th New York Film Festival

Whereas, Driver in his acceptance speech, spoke about what acting means to him. "Acting to me is many things. It’s a craft. It’s a political act. Unfortunately, it’s a business, and it’s a service. I think acting is a service industry. I’m there in service of the director, the actors and the crew, and the story overall, which is more important. I very much believe in that. I believe in the potential effect of great collaboration."

Marriage Story, which streams on Netflix, has also been nominated for Oscars 2020.

