Married at First Sight Recap: 4 Key moments from Season 16 of the show

The Season 16 of Married at First Sight is coming to an end and Decision Day is coming close. Here are 4 important moments that took place in the latest episode.

Couple conflicts

We saw Airris waking up alone in his apartment. He returned to Nashville for work and also admitted that he missed Jasmine, while she also missed him. Kirsten and Shaquille are struggling with communication with their relationship being on the line. The two seem to have a hard time being on the same page. Shaquille tries to convince her that they’re both getting to know each other, but Kristen does not seem to be convinced and believes that their marriage will feel like a constant struggle. Gina is upset that a colleague has quit on her, and Clint tries to comfort her. Gina seems relaxed in the rest of the episode and looks like she is enjoying the retreat.

Fun Activities

The couples did a lot of fun activities together as Nicole and Chris joined Kirsten and Shaquille, and together, the four did an old-timey western photoshoot. The whole group went lumberjacking later we saw them cutting logs, climbing trees, and more. Clint does not partake in physical activities as he is hungover from his birthday party. The couples seem to have a good time as they reflect on their marriage status. Chris and Nicole also go mini-golfing, but the outing gets a little weird by her competitive nature when isn’t ready to accept her poor skills in the game.

What happened on the last night?

Airris returns and surprises Jasmine on the last night of the retreat. He confesses that he missed her; the admission seems like it means a lot to her as things kick off on a good note. While enjoying the meal that Clint prepared, the couples reminisce about their experiences on the show and the time they spent together. Nicole tells the group that she learned a lot from them and hopes that they learned something from her too. Jasmine expresses how she realized you couldn’t plan too much of your future but should live in the moment, while Kristen agrees to that. The couples start asking each other questions from the card when Chris and Nicole get asked what their least and most favorite thing about each other is. Chris says that for him, it's Kirsten’s self-love and her compassionate heart, respectively. Kristen admits it’s his inability to put himself first and his genuine nature.

What happened on the final morning?

The couples all enjoy a final breakfast together which Nicole and Chris showed up to in dinosaur costumes. Chris wasn’t initially too excited by the idea but decided to play along. The discussion about Decision Day starts, and all of them start contemplating what they will need when the time comes. We will have to wait and see what decision they come to and if their goals are achieved.

