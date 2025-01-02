Married Couple Who Met on Set of Jeopardy Return To Trivia Game Show: 'It’s Like Lightning Struck Twice'

A married couple has shared their heartwarming love story about how a date on the Pop Culture Jeopardy ! set eventually got them hitched, as revealed in a new teaser. Ahead of the January 8 trivia game show episode, Greer Mackebee and Sarah Bauer reveal how their shared passion for trivia led to more than just a high score.

The pair first met in 2012 while auditioning for the Jeopardy! National College Championship. Both were selected to compete on the show. Sarah advanced all the way to the quarterfinals, leaving with $5,000. At the time, she was a law student at Indiana University, while Greer was studying law at Stanford University.

Sparks flew when they were placed on the show together, and their connection grew stronger rather quickly. After finishing college, Greer landed a job in Washington, D.C., and Sarah followed soon after to join him. Trivia has since become a hallmark of their relationship, making for countless memorable date nights, including attending bar trivia events.

ALSO READ: Who Won Jeopardy! In Its Latest Episode? Find Out

For more than a decade since their first appearance on the show, Sarah and Greer are set to return to the stage as co-participants on Pop Culture Jeopardy! Sarah expressed her delight about making such a comeback, saying, "It was not in the realm of possibility that we could go on and play again. It’s like lightning struck twice to be able to go on again."

Advertisement

Joining the couple as the third member of their team is their close friend, Brad Lufkin. He shared his excitement, saying, "Being on a game show, particularly ‘Jeopardy!’ was one of those side quests in life that I always wanted to complete, and it was super fun to play a new version of this game that we all grew up watching and continue to watch."

Don’t miss the January 8, 2025, episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy! to learn more about the unique love story of Sarah Bauer and Greer Mackebee.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More