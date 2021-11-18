Marry Me: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson embrace 'spontaneity of the moment' in first trailer; WATCH

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me, starring Maluma and Owen Wilson, was released on Thursday. The film is officially planned to be released in February 2022, after a series of delays due to the pandemic.

Checkout the trailer here:

However, J.Lo plays celebrity Katalina "Kat" Valdez, who is engaged to the similarly successful Bastian, portrayed by the Colombian crooner. While the two are singing together at a performance, Kat discovers Bastian is having an affair with her assistant and chooses a random math teacher (Wilson) from the audience to marry instead. Following that, the video shows Kat and her new lover navigating their whirlwind affair. It also includes a new song from the film and soundtrack. The almost four-minute teaser promises a lovely and entertaining love tale full with hilarious performances, including Sarah Silverman as Charlie's close friend who urges him to follow his heart.

Interestingly, Kat and Charlie exchange vows and then, understanding what they've done, attempt to make it work for the rest of the trailer, only to discover that, indeed, they are perfect for one another. Somehow. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez just dropped the poster for the upcoming movie.

Check out the poster below:

Meanwhile, “Marry Me” is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Producers include Jennifer Lopez p.g.a. and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas p.g.a. for Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and Benny Medina. Executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts. “Marry Me” is slated to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

