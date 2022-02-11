Marry Me Review: An absurd rom-com made compelling by Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's charming chemistry

Marry Me

Marry Me Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma

Marry Me Director: Kat Coiro

Marry Me Stars: 3/5

There's a reason why we time and again revisit classic romantic comedies from the 90s and early 2000s, simply because there isn't a replacement for them in 2022. Yes, you can take into account the glossy Netflix rom-coms that we consume now, but they don't have the striking innocence of what made the Pretty Woman and 13 Going on 30's of the world such an endearing watch. Marry Me tries hard to capitalise on that past magic that delivered major box office hits.

With Marry Me, director Kat Cairo tries to infuse the captivating aspects of old school rom-coms (like airport chases and Love Actually's THAT iconic sequence) with a current social media twist. To do this, we have the romantic comedy veterans in tow - Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson - along with the curated infusion of all things technologically savvy, from Instagram to TikTok. But does this concoction really work in Marry Me? Let's find out! With a storyline that feels like a teen fan fiction's wildest dreams come true, J.Lo plays basically herself, albeit with a different name. Kat is a bonafide popstar with 80 million followers on Instagram, who decides to share her love with the entire world by broadcasting her wedding to another popular musician Bastian (Maluma) during her upcoming concert, with just about 20 million people streaming.

However, just moments before Kat and Bastian are set to sing their ballad, not ironically titled Marry Me, news breaks out that Bastian has cheated on his fiancée with her assistant. A completely distraught, heartbroken Kat jumps headfirst into the impulse train and sets her eyes on Charlie (Owen Wilson), who holds a "Marry Me" placard for his teenage daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) who's a fan, getting married at first sight. Ah, what an outlandish meet cute! Speaking of Charlie, the social media-hating math teacher is a humble gentleman, who is polar opposites from Kat and while initially, they have their obvious differences, eventually, the two learn to enjoy each other's comforting presence. While Charlie still isn't a big fan of Kat's lavish, dependent life, Kat is more fond of Charlie's stability, even if it's a mundane activity like walking the dog.

But as you'd expect, there are always thorns one must get through to witness the eventual bed of roses and the oddball couple have certain loopholes to conquer. While the destination of a happy ending can be sniffed from a mile away, it's the journey in Marry Me that's given more leeway and the leading pair run with it. Alas, John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill's screenplay is too outlandish to believe from the word go and is severely hampered by the neverending product placements, which may seem okay-ed into the storyline, but is still a draggy mess. On the other hand, the innocent spell of old is gold rom-coms is never given its spotlight to truly shine, as promised during the marketing of the movie at least, because of the social media takeover in every plot point. Oh, there's a Jimmy Fallon cameo too! What's supposed to bring back the rom-coms we loved from the past, fails spectacularly in the "modernity" narrative mission with Marry Me.

Nevertheless, it's J.Lo and Owen, who are genuinely a treat to watch on-screen in Marry Me. The way they manage to bring forward the absurd awkwardness to Kat and Charlie, before infusing life with charming chemistry makes the storyline almost redundant. It's almost like you're watching Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson falling in love, in the big city lights of New York, thanks to Florian Ballhaus's elite cinematography. Between the celebrated moments, like Kat singing along with Charlie's math-alon students in school including Lou, to tender moments with "knowing each other" conversations, you can't take your eyes off of these two. Marry Me is like a two-hour-long epilogue extension of what happens after Notting Hill, where two unlikely individuals from different strata find a common ground and call it love. P.S. This writer refuses to believe how unbelievably gorgeous Jennifer Lopez makes 50's look!

Jennifer brings just the right melancholic emotions to a lonely popstar in Kat with so much love to give while looking like a million bucks in Caroline Duncan and Diras Guillart elaborate concert costumes, attuned to her mesmerising vocals. While Maluma doesn't really have much characterisation as the second lead, almost too one-toned and caricaturish, his honey vocals with J.Lo's iconic voice is a magical symphony to witness. So is the music by John Debney. As for Owen, there's a delightfully undeniable quality to his average joe personality which makes Charlie insanely likeable, in spite of his mundane personality.

As for Marry Me's supporting cast, Chloe is an adorable fit in Charlie and Kat's love story as the supportive daughter wanting her dad to just have some fun and John Bradley as Kat's trusted manager and confidante Collin manages to add an endearing schtick in the grander scheme of things. Sarah Silverman as the staple gay teacher-best friend to Charlie, Parker, and Michelle Buteau as Kat's staff member Melissa almost seems like wasted space with corny jokes to a t.

In conclusion, Marry Me is a movie that shouldn't work in any accord, especially in 2022. However, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson compel you to watch them for two hours, that too, willingly.