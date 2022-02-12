Marry Me Twitter Review: Fans say 'Best rom-com ever'; Maluma steals hearts with his performance

Twitterati's verdict on the new Jlo starrer is in! This rom-com directed by Kat Coiro had lined up a theatrical and an OTT release which premiered on February 9th in the states and came to India on February 11. The film has a star-studded cast with Jlo as the main lead beside Owen Wilson, Maluma, Chloe Coleman and more. The netizens were in two clear different teams, one that loved how bad the movie is as all rom-coms are about the cheezy unrealistic storyline. On the other hand, were the ones who hated even the idea of the movie, fed up with seeing advertisements of the movie all around the internet and on billboards, the netizens were quick to express their disapproval of the movie.

Twitter was filled with rave reactions from, "Marry Me is pure delight from start to finish. A romcom for romcom lovers that pays homage to Pretty Woman, The Bodyguard, When Harry Met Sally… it’s JLo at her movie star best and had me grinning ear-to-ear. The costumes. The music. The Maluma. Living for it." to some hating on it casually saying, "That Marry Me movie looks so comically bad, who thought that was a good idea??"