Marsha Blackburn wants to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift after the latter expresses her disappointment

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn is clearly looking forward to bury the hatchet with the Lover singer Taylor Swift. The politician said in an official statement on Thursday that Taylor Swift is one of the most talented artist and songwriter. Marsha continues her statement stating that Nashville is lucky to be the centre of her creativity. The Republican senator does not shy away from saying publicly that she and Taylor Swift's views on certain policies are starkly opposite, but they can certainly work on their difference and find some solid common ground.

Blackburn is clearly hinting at subject like the protection of the artist with respect to legislation of censorship, copyright theft and profiteering. Previously in an interview with Variety the Miss Americana lead states that she is not happy with the way thing are heading in Tennessee especially with respect to protection for women at risk and the LGBTQ community. Before the You Belong With Me singer spoke about a politician on a topic for the very first time after being termed as 'apolitical' by many, Taylor spoke in depth that she has no faith in the system as women are still at risk and the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The official statement from the Republican senator Marsha Blackburn comes at a time when Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana is going to be out where Marsha Blackburn has a straight-out reference. Now, if the media reports are to be believed then Taylor Swift does not look in the mood to make good with the politician.

