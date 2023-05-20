Marth Stewart opens up about her busy work life; Says she's not in position to 'take care of a man full-time'

Martha Stewart is currently making headlines after it was revealed that she is one of the cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 81-year-old said that it has been a bit of boost to her love life. In the launch party of the magazine’s issue, she was quoted saying, “I’ve gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple.” However, Martha didn’t reveal any names about who slid into her DMs but she stated that finding a special one isn’t her top priority right now.

Martha Stewart talks about finding the ‘right one’

Martha, who admitted that she was attracted to Brad Pitt and had a thing for Pete Davidson, may not want to find a love in real life but she said that she would consider being part of an on-screen couple. She said, “Maybe I’ll do a movie or one of the great series’ that’s on now” while adding that she believes she will “find the right leading man” to be her co-star. However, she also talked about the things the doesn’t want in her partner. When asked about the red flags to look out while dating, Marth said, “Bad breath and cheap.”

Marth Stewart said she is not in a position to look after a man full-time

Marth said that she is too busy with her work to focus on her personal life. “I know a lot of eligible men. I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I’m still not quite in that position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much”, she said. She further added, “And that’s my big problem. I think that If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. And I think a lot of people are in that position. I have a hard time making room for both and it’s not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice.”

