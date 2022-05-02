Martha Stewart appreciates Pete Davidson; Praises him for 'squiring gorgeous women around'

Martha Stewart is showing her support for Pete Davidson. In a new post on Instagram, the businesswoman praised the Saturday Night Live cast member for "squiring gorgeous women around" as she reminisced the time she first met the comedian while filming Justin Bieber's Comedy Central roast years ago. Stewart met Davidson at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner while he attended the event with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday, the 80-year-old businesswoman posted a seconds-long video of a young Pete Davidson as she wrote in the caption, "seven years ago i was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live." Martha continued, "now that same pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere ! @petedavidson.93 and @kimkardashian were in washington for the correspondents dinner." Fans were amused in the comments as many pointed out that Martha had tagged Pete's fan account in her caption.

Check out Martha Stewart's Pete Davidson post below:

Meanwhile, she had also shared a snap of herself with the couple a day before from the Correspondents' Dinner. In the post, Martha was seen standing beside Pete and Kim as the cameras flashed. She also complimented President Biden's comic speech and host Trevor Noah's "utterly spot on" monologue.

As for Pete and Kim, Saturday marked a new milestone for the couple as the two had never prior to the event posed in front of the cameras on a red carpet. The pair made their fabulous red carpet debut as the KKW mogul shined bright like a diamond in her silver gown alongside the sophisticated black-tux look of her beau Pete Davidson.

