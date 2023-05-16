Martha Stewart becomes oldest person to star on the Sports Illustrated cover, says 'this is kind of historic'

American businesswoman and author Martha Stewart has made history by being the oldest person to feature on the Sports Illustrated magazine cover. Continue reading to know what the 81-year-old television host said about being on the cover, among other things.

Martha Stewart becomes oldest person to star on the Sports Illustrated cover

Stewart stars on the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated and has made history by becoming the oldest cover model in the magazine's history. "When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated.' And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic," she revealed.

ALSO READ: 'Very Cute Couple': Martha Stewart gushes over Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

The Emmy-award-winning host, who has made a name for herself by being a model as well as a lifestyle entrepreneur, added, "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age." Shot in the Dominican Republic, the shoot features Stewart in different kinds of swimsuits. Apart from her, this year's Sports Illustrated issue also stars actress Megan Fox, singer Kem Petras, and model Brooks Nader.

"Never in her life has [Martha] let her circumstances dictate her outcome. She's changed with the times—always one step ahead, it seems—to build a wide-reaching business empire," editor in chief, MJ Day told Sports Illustrated. With more than 99 bestselling lifestyle books under her wing, Stewart has had a diverse career graph from a model, host, businesswoman, and chef, among other qualifications. Appearing on the Today Show, Stewart said, "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge."

She revealed how she prepared herself for her shoot and pointed out that though she did not "starve" herself, she did not eat bread or pasta for a couple of months. Stewart also added that she went to Pilates every other day and that she enjoyed the process. "It is a testament to good living. I think all of us should think about good living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring," Stewart confessed on the popular talk show.

"Change is very good. Evolution is very good. Trying new things is very good. Being fearless is very good. Don't be afraid of anything," she concluded. "As a best-selling author and entrepreneur, #MarthaStewart has built an empire that we can’t help but admire and she's continuing to make her mark as one of this year's #SISwim23 cover models," the caption reads. Her cover features her posing on the beach as well as in the water and will be available on the newsstands from May 18.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best Friends Forever! Martha Stewart Gets a Snoop Dogg Tattoo; Fans appreciate