Martha Stewart Celebrates 83rd Birthday With Exquisite Cake By French Pastry Chef In Paris: 'My Dinner Tonight'

Martha Stewart celebrated her 83rd birthday with style on August 3 in Paris. The party was held at the upscale Laperouse restaurant, with a stunning cake created by renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet as the highlight. Stewart delighted her Instagram followers with photos of the beautiful cake and her elegant birthday outfit, perfectly capturing the special occasion.

Stewart's friends Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster surprised her for her birthday earlier this week. They gave her a macaron cake, which added to the excitement of her Parisian birthday. Stewart, who is also attending the Paris Olympics, called the macaron cake "yummy" in an Instagram post.

Stewart celebrated her main birthday with a special dinner at Laperouse, which featured Cédric Grolet's cake. The cake, with delicate scallop details, was a standout of the evening. Stewart captioned her Instagram photo, “None other than @cedricgrolet baked my celebratory birthday cake served to me and my guests at @laperouse_paris where we are my birthday dinner Tonight! Yummy.”

In addition to the cake, Stewart visited other Parisian landmarks during her birthday celebration. On August 4, she shared a photo from her visit to the Palace of Versailles, praising the newly renovated Hall of Mirrors and opera house. Stewart spent the day at the Olympics watching the equestrian team dressage event alongside Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

The two, who were both dressed in matching riding gear, were spotted enjoying the competition. Stewart told Today that Snoop Dogg invited her to the event because of her love of horses, despite his own reservations.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have a unique and lasting friendship that combines their opposing worlds of lifestyle and rap. Their friendship began in 2008 with a memorable cooking segment on Stewart's show, which resulted in mutual admiration and frequent collaborations.

Over the years, they've collaborated on a variety of projects, including cooking shows and social media appearances, revealing their playful chemistry. Despite their disparate backgrounds, their friendship is built on genuine respect and shared interests, as evidenced by their recent joint appearance at the Paris Olympics, where they participated in equestrian events together.

ALSO READ: Jelly Roll's Heartfelt Gesture At Midland Concert; Country Star Stops Show To Upgrade Seats For Cancer Survivor Fan