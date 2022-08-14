Martha Stewart reacts to Pete Davidson dating rumours after his breakup with Kim Kardashian

Ever since reports of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's breakup hit the news, netizens have been speculating about which celebrity the comedian will be dating next given the list of his famous exes. A meme has now gone viral with a photo of Martha Stewart holding hands with Davidson from when they met at the White House Correspondents dinner.

With the rumour mill going on about Stewart and Davidson's romance, the former reacted to the same as she spoke about her bond with the comedian. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Martha described Pete as a "charming boy" and further said, "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had." Adding on about how close they are, she said, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Memes about Davidson and Stewart's relationship went viral after a photo of Stewart sweetly holding Davidson’s hand as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashianduring April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner went viral amid the comedian's breakup.

Previously, after Pete and Kim had made their relationship official earlier this year, Martha had reacted to the new couple on the block and had even mentioned that they looked "cute together." As for Pete and Kim's split, it has been reported that the duo have no ill feelings towards each other and parted ways due to their hectic schedules and difficulties maintaining a long-distance relationship.

