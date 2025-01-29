Martha Stewart Recalls Missing The Opportunity to Host SNL After Being Released From Jail: ‘My Parole Officer Wouldn’t…’

Martha Stewart has achieved a lot of greatness in her career and is a big name as a writer and a strong businesswoman. However, she still regrets the time she missed the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live.

Recently making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the highly acclaimed writer spilled the tea about the event that happened way back in the past.

As per Martha Stewart, she was supposed to host Saturday Night Live back in 2005, after she had spent five months in prison. However, the American businesswoman saw this opportunity slip out of her hand all because of her parole officer.

“I wanted to, and they asked me as I was coming out of Alderson—that camp that I was in for a while,” Martha Stewart expressed while talking to the host, Jimmy Fallon.

Further talking on the recent episode, she expressed that her parole officer “wouldn’t give me the time to do it.” During the highly intriguing conversation with Fallon, Stewart also noted that she was allowed to be out of her home only for eight hours per day.

Hearing about this tragedy, Fallon too exclaimed, asking, “The parole officer said, no?”

Replying to his shocking question, the entrepreneur said, “No, that b**tard!” as she also mentioned that she still has the contact information of her parole officer.

Martha Stewart went on to express that she was “so pissed,” for not being a part of the late-night sketch comedy show, however, she remained hopeful that one day she will get to host SNL.

The highly acclaimed name, who was also seen in the Mila Kunis-starring film Bad Moms, then urged everyone watching the episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to start a campaign for her to be on Saturday Night Live.