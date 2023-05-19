Martha Stewart reveals the thing about Snoop Dogg that 'appealed' to her; shares origin of their friendship

If the idiom ‘opposites attract’ had a friendship equivalent, it would be Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. This unexpected friendship created quite a buzz after it was revealed that the rapper and television personality were buddies. Martha has now revealed how the friendship came about and what it was about Snoop that attracted her in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Martha Stewart talks about Snoop Dogg

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Martha spoke about her friend Snoop Dogg who coincidentally texted her in the middle of her interview. "Snoop!" she said while pulling her phone out excitedly. "Let's see. 'Love you! Coming right up." The 81-year-old laughed loudly as she read out loud, "Let's see. 'Love you! Coming right up.'"

Martha revealed what she found charming about the rapper in their initial meeting. She recalled, "Well, Snoop came on my show, and what was really charming about Snoop, first of all, was his giggle. He giggles in a very, very nice way." Stewart also revealed what she found the most appealing about him and said that Snoop was a “real student” who had a “quest for learning.”

Stewart reminisced about the time she and her friend appeared on the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. She narrates the incident as they were both seated next to each other, and Snoop decided to smoke. Martha recalled, "All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood … we were all roasting each other. And luckily, Snoop’s secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot." Martha called the incident “hysterical,” saying she decided to “go with the flow.”

“After like 6 billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things, and it cemented my relationship with Snoop," she added.

Martha and Snoop Dogg’s friendship

In 2008, Snoop appeared as a guest on ‘The Martha Stewart Show.’ The rapper and Martha prepared mashed potatoes in that episode, followed by baking brownies together a year later. Ever since the duo has collaborated on several projects, they were cohosts in Puppy Bowls. The pair starred in VH1’s celebrity cooking show "Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party" and "Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween."

Martha recently appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which made her the oldest woman to grace the cover of the infamous magazine.

