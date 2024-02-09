Martha Stewart Tells Why She Doesn't Want To 'Look Her Age'; Reveals Reason Behind Her Botox

Martha Stewart, the embodiment of grace and elegance, continues to captivate headlines with her timeless allure. Known for her culinary expertise and legal battles, the 82-year-old defies conventions by embracing her sensuality on social media. A recent steamy bathroom mirror selfie shared on Instagram showcased her unapologetic confidence and sophistication.

Stewart's ability to command attention with her effortless charm and fineness reaffirm her status as an enduring icon, proving that age is simply a number in her ever-evolving narrative. Even recently, the lifestyle mogul got candid about her aging, using Botox and fillers.

Martha Stewart opens up about the reason behind her botox

Martha Stewart, the renowned lifestyle guru, and America's pioneering self-made billionaire has mastered the art of captivating the Internet with her alluring posts. Now, she's revealing her secrets to maintaining her radiant appearance.

In the second season premiere of her popular iHeartPodcasts series, The Martha Stewart Podcast , which debuted on February 8, Stewart dived into an honest discussion about her cosmetic procedures. Each Wednesday, listeners are treated to engaging conversations between Stewart and a diverse array of guests from various backgrounds, including notable figures like Kris Jenner and Stewart's close friend, Snoop Dogg.

In the latest episode, Stewart engages in a frank conversation with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, whom she was introduced to by her daughter, Alexis Stewart. Together, they delve into topics such as Botox, fillers, and skin-tightening procedures, offering insights into Stewart's approach to aging while maintaining a youthful appearance.

Steward admits, "Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet. So many comments are about my facelift and, who did it and, when did I have it done, and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

During their conversation, Dr. Belkin provides a detailed breakdown of the various treatments he administers to Stewart. This includes muscle-relaxing injections targeted at her neck and jawline, as well as the specific types of fillers he uses to enhance her cheeks. Stewart candidly acknowledges that her experiences with Botox on the upper part of her face haven't always yielded the desired results. She reflects, "My eyebrows kind of go up in a V, and that looks so unnatural."

In another part of the conversation, Stewart, who praises Alastin tinted moisturizer as one of her top hero products, humorously questions whether she's undergone skin tightening procedures before, to which Belkin confirms that she has. Reflecting on her treatments, Stewart jests, "I don't even know what I've had."

Dr. Belkin elaborates on the procedures: "We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you. We've done a little ultrasound tightening, I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works."

Martha Stewart gets honest about getting older

During the episode, Martha Stewart further shares her candid perspective on aging, expressing, "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all. And that's why I really work hard at it." She emphasizes her commitment to maintaining her youthful appearance by prioritizing exercise and a healthy diet.

This isn't the first time Martha Stewart has used her podcast platform to address criticisms. In the past, she used her podcast to silence detractors regarding her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. At the age of 81, she made history as the oldest model to grace the coveted front spot.

