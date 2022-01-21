Martha Stewart on why she broke up with Anthony Hopkins: I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter

Martha Stewart spoke on The Ellen Show on Thursday, where she discussed her new Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford, which will open in the spring. In addition, the actress explained why she broke up with Sir Anthony Hopkins, whom she was seeing at the time, in the 1990s.

The 80-year-old stated she couldn't differentiate the actor from the cannibalistic serial murderer Hannibal Lecter, who he portrayed in a series of films. As per Daily Mail, Martha and Ellen engaged in a game of Where's the Lie? During her visit, she recounts three facts about herself and Ellen has to figure out which one is a fake. The three facts Martha read aloud in the first set were that she was hit by lightning three times, that she's going to be a shark on Shark Tank, and that she performed a handstand on the Ellen programme. The lie she eventually told was that she was going to be a shark on Shark Tank.

The truth for the next set were that she dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because she couldn't stop seeing him as Hannibal Lecter, that she was invited to host SNL and her greatest regret was saying no, and that she had a tattoo of her dog Creme Brulee on her foot. Ellen determined that the SNL and tattoo ones were true facts. Martha said: "I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn't, all I could think of was him eating you know. "And you stopped because of that?' Ellen asked, to which Martha simply said "yeah." The lie turned out to be the the tattoo: "I have no tattoos. I wouldn't think of having a tattoo."

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Martha is also launching a restaurant in Las Vegas called The Bedford by Martha Stewart, as well as her own wine; the restaurant will open in the spring.

