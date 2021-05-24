Martin Bashir says its 'unreasonable & unfair' to hold him responsible over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Lord Dyson's report revelations led to Prince Harry and Prince William criticising the BBC and the press culture to gain unethical access to their late mum Princess Diana.

Journalist Martin Bashir, who has come under fire for using 'deceitful' tactics to secure an interview with Princess Diana back in 1995, has reacted to the inquiry report that was released a few days ago. The report revealed that Bashir forged bank statements to gain access to the Princess. Reacting to the report of former High Court judge Lord John Dyson, Bashir said he is "deeply sorry."

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Bashir said, "I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did. Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents."

Lord Dyson's report revelations led to Prince Harry and Prince William releasing strongly worded statements criticising the BBC. "I can't imagine what their family must feel each day," Bashir said.

He added that he cannot be held solely responsible. In the explosive interview of 1995, Diana had candidly revealed that there were 'three in her marriage' referring to Prince Charles, now wife Camila Parker and herself.

Bashir stated, "Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn't the source of any of that. I don't feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions. The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair."

Prince William and Prince Harry's statements on the inquiry report highlighted how the interview further led to a strain on Diana's relationship with Prince Charles. Click the link below to read their statements.

