Martin Freeman PRAISES Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's 'very good' script; Shares update on the filming date

In a recent interview, Martin Freeman shared some exciting updates about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is amongst the most highly-anticipated MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movies because fans are curious to know how the Ryan Coogler directorial will carry forward the storyline post Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise. Not a lot of details are out yet, except for the official title reveal and release date, but many of the cast members have been sharing their excitement for the sequel.

During a recent appearance on The One Show, via Metro, Martin Freeman, who plays Everett Ross in the MCU, shared his excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with host and musician Ronan Keating. "I've read the script. It's very good and we will be doing it at some point I guess in the next several months, I'll be going to the States and doing that. But I'm very excited about it, yeah," the 49-year-old actor teased. When asked for any hints or clues on what fans can expect from the sequel, Martin confessed that apart from the fact that the sequel is "happening," he can't say a word "because as you will have guessed Marvel have sworn us all to secrecy." Besides Black Panther, Freeman's Everett also starred in Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release in the US on July 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, reports recently revealed that Danai Gurira, MCU's Okoye, will also be starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be getting her own origin spinoff series on Disney+.

