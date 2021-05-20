Martin Freeman SLAMS Jim Carrey for his role in Man On The Moon; Calls it deranged, narcissistic & selfish

Martin Freeman recently got candid about Jim Carrey’s performance in the 1999 film Man On The Moon. Scroll down to see what he said.

Actor Martin Freeman recently slammed actor Jim Carrey for his performance in the 1999 movie Man On The Moon. If you haven’t seen the film, Jim portrayed the late American entertainer Andy Kaufman and utilized method acting to get into character on set. Martin, who was not in the film, responded to all the stories that came out about Jim on set. “For me, and I’m genuinely sure Jim Carrey is a lovely and smart person, but it was the most self-aggrandizing, selfish, f**king narcissistic b**locks I have ever seen,” Martin said on the Off Menu podcast. “The idea anything in our culture would celebrate that or support it is deranged, literally deranged.”

“I am a very lapsed catholic but if you believe in transubstantiation, then you’re going somewhere along the line of ‘I became the character,’ No, you didn’t, you’re not supposed to become the f***ing character because you’re supposed to be open to stuff that happens in real life because someone at some stage is going to say ‘Cut’ and there’s no point going, ‘What does ‘cut’ mean because I’m Napoleon?’ Shut up,” he added.

“You need to keep grounded in reality and that’s not to say you don’t lose yourself in between action and cut but the rest of it is absolutely pretentious nonsense,” he continued. “It’s highly amateurish; it’s essentially an amateurish notion because for me it’s not a professional attitude. Get the job done man, f**king do your work.” “He should have got fired. Can you imagine if he had been anybody else? He would have been sectioned, let alone fired. He would have been got rid of,” Martin added. “It’s the ridiculous leeway given to some people.”

“Of course, I’m one of them, we all get cushty gigs, we are very fortunate to get a pass in certain situations where other people wouldn’t,” he continued. “I understand that, but Christ, there is such a thing as pushing it.” He added, “I think that’s what that Jim Carrey thing looks like to me, at the very, very end, he says something that sort of is pertaining to his Christ-like self-grandeur and makes me think at the very last second, Is all this a windup?”

