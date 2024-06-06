Martin Lawrence Shuts Down Rumors About Being Unwell Ahead Of Bad Boys 4 Premiere; Says ‘I’m Healthy As Hell’

Martin Lawrence cleared the air about being unwell at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In an interview with Ebro in the Morning, the actor stated that he has been extremely healthy and that the fans do not need to worry about him. During the Los Angeles premiere of his project, a clip went viral from the event that showed the actor looking unsteady and taking support of his co-star, Will Smith.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Lawernce fans expressed concerns about the actor’s health.

What did Martin Lawrence say about facing rumors about his health?

Lawrence set the records straight in an interview with an entertainment portal, where the reporter asked him, “Now Martin, everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? Were you looking around like, ‘Yo, this is massive?’”

The journalist went on to add, “Because people took it like there was something wrong with your health.”

Responding to the comments, the Black Knight actor revealed, “I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? I was like, For a movie?”

The actor went on to say that he feels blessed to be able to wake up healthy every morning. He declared, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” Lawrence further said he is well and the people do not need to be concerned about him.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s emotional bond

Will Smith returned onscreen with his popular role in the Bad Boys franchise. While the actor has been a part of the action franchise since the beginning, Smith revealed that he shared a few emotional moments with his co-star and friend, Martin Lawrence.

Smith, in conversation with People Magazine, shared the emotional talk that he had with the actor. “He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on, hold on.’ I said, ‘Hey, what's up?’ And he just looked and said, ‘I love you, brother.’ I, emotionally, couldn't have it at that moment. But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’"

The Hitch actor went on to say, “And he just hugged me and said, 'We're gonna have fun making this movie.’ It's like, we're not rushing through this one, you know? And it was like, he just set the tone.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is out in cinemas.

