Martin Lawrence Tightly Holding Will Smith's Hand Leaves Fans Concerned: 'Hope He Heals From Whatever He’s Going Through'

The newest Bad Boys installment is back. Titled Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, the film stars the original cast members Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead. Fans of the franchise are about to be hit with nostalgia as the action-packed film releases soon.

Currently, the promotions for the film are in full swing. The leads of the film have been touring all over the country to spread the word about the movie. Amid all that, fans are now raising concerns for Martin Lawrence. Read ahead to know about it.

Fans are expressing their concerns for Martin Lawrence

The iconic duo, Smith and Lawrence are busy with their upcoming film. On May 30, both the leads of the film, as part of their global tour, attended the Los Angeles premiere, per News.com.

As the duo emerged to greet the fans at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the fans, especially netizes spotted Martin taking the help of Smith while walking, which raised concerns.

As per the outlet, a fan took a moment to capture both the stars in a video during the premiere and shared that video on TikTok captioning it, "There is something going on with Martin." This quickly grabbed the attention of fans online.

As the video went viral, many fans were praying for Lawrenec’s good health in case he suffering from an illness. A fan wrote, “I hope he heals from whatever he’s going through.”

🚨🔥Fans are worried about Martin Lawrence after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage.



Prayers to Martin, Hopefully, everything is fine.#badboys #Martinlawerence pic.twitter.com/Ml8P2JVq8r — 𝑳𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒔 (@leonidas__01) June 2, 2024

One more instance was when fans pointed out The Big Momma’s House actor’s demeanor during his and the Men In Black star's interview with Extra TV. It was noted by many netizens that Martin appeared to be slowed and slurred while expressing.

The Bad Boys are not ready to pass off their roles

During the premiere, the duo took a moment to talk about the future of Bad Boys film. The King Richard actor said that they might have one more Bad Boy film before handing it to “young seeds” to take over the iconic franchise.

Then the National Security actor joked that until his back is fine, they will continue to be part of the franchise. He said, “The back ain’t went out quite yet, so before we do that — we ain’t going to pass it off just yet.”

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die will hit theaters on June 7. Apart from Smith and Martin, the film also stars Eric Dane, Venessa Hudgens, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and many more. The film is directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah.

