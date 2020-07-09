Martin Luther King Jr's son OPENS UP on UK’s treatment of Meghan Markle: Greatly disappointed

Martin Luther King III got candid about the criticism Meghan Markle faced from the British media and public after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, notably because she was different from other members of the royal family as she is an American woman of colour. Scroll ahead to see what King said.

In a new interview, Martin Luther King III, son of the acclaimed civil rights activist, reflected on the legacy of his father amid the current Black Lives Matter uprisings; he also got candid about the British media’s treatment of Meghan Markle. While speaking with British outlet iNews, Martin Luther King III said he was "greatly disappointed" with the treatment of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, once she became part of the British royal family. "The reports that I saw were very, very, very difficult reports of how she was treated," said the son of the acclaimed civil rights activist.

"I'm not surprised, in other words, it's not like 'Oh, wow, that that's a surprise' because these institutions have been here forever. And the institutions have been structured in a certain way. So when you operate as Harry just happens to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there was going to be pushback. I think that's the process that we have to still continue to work through to rid our society of racism," he said.

He also reflected on his father's legacy, as nationwide Black Lives Matter protests have continued daily for more than a month, since the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of using a counterfeit bill. "If my father just arrived here today and saw what was going on, he would be greatly pleased that young white kids, along with black kids, are joining in this movement," he said. "But he'd be greatly disappointed about where we are, how our progress has stalled for several years, that we've not made further progress."

Similar to Martin Luther King III, Sussex supporters and critics have lambasted British outlets for their racist and brutal coverage of Meghan. The duchess has even filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid Mail on Sunday after the outlet published a private letter she penned to her father. A recent court filing provided by the duchess, reveals that several articles and false reports "caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health. As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, especially when she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself."

