Martin Scorsese announces next movie on Jesus as he meets Pope Francis; Filmmaker drops a major update

Martin Scorsese, the legendary American filmmaker who is known for his illustrious work in Hollywood, is totally busy in his career even at the age of 80. The veteran director's much-awaited project, Killers of The Flower Moon recently had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The movie, which features a stellar cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and senior actor Robert De Niro in the lead roles, will have its theatrical release, in October 2023.

Martin Scorsese announces his next film on Jesus

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese has surprised his fans across the globe by announcing his next film, which is based on the life story of Jesus. The legendary director made the big announcement at the press meet which was held in Vatican City, recently. Scorsese, who met Pope Francis personally, stated that the Holy Father's appeal to 'let us see Jesus' deeply moved him.

"I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it," the director confirmed at the press meet, according to the reports published by Variety. As per the reports, Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris, who attended a conference titled ‘The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination’ met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican.

About Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's much-awaited project, Killers of the Flower Moon is reportedly set in 1920s Oklahoma and is said to be based on the 2017 best-selling non-fiction book ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’, penned by David Grann. Leonardo DiCaprio is appearing in the role of Ernest Burkhart, who is the nephew of an old and powerful local rancher, played by Robert De Niro. Lily Gladstone appears in the role of his wife. The crime drama features Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Gary Basaraba, Brendan Fraser, and others in the supporting roles.

