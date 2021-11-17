Martin Scorsese Birthday: 5 ICONIC crime dramas from the director that boast of his insane filmography

Movies have a way to touch our souls, make us feel those emotions which we didn't know existed in the deeper layers of our heart, and more importantly, movies have the power to transport us into a world, that's partly make-belief, and partly real, if you truly put your faith in it. But, is this true for every movie under the sun? We think not. A movie can be everything and nothing at all, only if the director has the right vision for it. Hence, we laud one of the most celebrated veteran directors of Hollywood today, Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese's films have their own deep-seated meanings that are bound to challenge your thought process and make you ponder over the psychology that went behind the scenes. His crime dramas need special mention for they are bound to make you explore ideas that are way out of your comfort zone. To mark the director's 79th birthday, we take a look at some of his highly-acclaimed movies that have successfully kept the audience at the edge of their seats and made a special place in the hearts of the toughest of critics. Take a look:

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Bertha Thompson's autobiography with the 'Martin Scorsese' touch always has the audience gasp in surprise during most of the scenes! Gambling, murder and some iconic revelatory scenes have made the movie a true sequel to Bonnie and Clyde, but we are not sure if that was what the director had meant from the beginning.

Mean Streets (1973)

“You don’t make up for your sins in church. You do it in the streets. You do it at home. All the rest is BS and you know it," Scorsese's voice in the movie rightfully explains what the movie is about. Mean Streets isn't generally about high profile gangsters, but it revolves around the themes of sinning and eternal suffering.

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas is arguably one of the most appreciated works of Scorsese. Based on the book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, the plot reveals the circumstances of a young man, Henry Hill and what he faces to advance himself through society's ranks. However, the movie deals with tremendous drug addiction, robbery and the humdrum of the life of a gangster.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street witnesses Jordan Belfort aka Leonardo DiCaprio's epic hijinks while struggling at his entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm. His rise from absolutely nothing to a fine and wealthy stockbroker involves crime, corruption and too little control over himself.

The Irishman (2019)

Another movie where the lead climbs up in the social ladder, but there's a catch. The movie seamlessly shows Frank Sheeran aka Robert Di Niro shifting through eras with necessary dialogues and actions. It tells a story that gathers events from the past, present and the recent past while keeping Scorsese's iconic crime drama effects intact.

Which movie is your favourite? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ first look photos show Leonardo DiCaprio’s dramatic look